Picture emerges of Liverpool transfer target wearing their club shirt during work out adding fuel to the speculations

Liverpool fans have become excited after a photo has emerged of Liverpool transfer target, Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch wearing the club’s shirt during a work-out session.

The midfielder joined the Bundesliga giants from Ajax but has failed to find regular playing time at the German club sparking rumours of a move away from the club.

According to Daily Mail, his father who is also his agent already held talks with Liverpool over a summer move. It can not be determined whether the imagine was captured recently or is an old picture, however, the kit he is wearing is not the latest one.

Gravenberch in a Liverpool shirt ? pic.twitter.com/3jzu5Uxvzd — – (@AnfieldRd96) April 15, 2023

The links with the former Ajax player started after reports emerged that Liverpool are no longer in the running for Jude Bellingham who they find unaffordable.

Liverpool are now expected to sign multiple players except for spending all their money of Bellingham. The likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, and Conor Gallagher are some of the names linked with the Reds.