Video: More woe for Tottenham as they’re hit with huge fine by the FA after Brighton fiasco

It’s been quite the eventful season so far for Tottenham Hotspur, and news of a £100,000 fine from the Football Association is in keeping with the ups and downs the north Londoners have enjoyed and endured during 2022/23.

Sky Sports reported on the fine, which was also handed out to Brighton and Hove Albion, both clubs failing to ensure that their benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The touchline spat wasn’t a good look for either club, and perhaps the heavy-handedness from the powers-that-be will have other clubs thinking twice in future.