Aston Villa closing in on agreement with 15-goal Arsenal target

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has been in splendid form this season and the West Midlands club are hoping to agree on a new deal with him.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Unai Emery, and he has scored 15 goals across all competitions this season. The Aston Villa star has picked up six assists along the way as well and his performances have attracted the attention of a number of top clubs.

According to a report from 90 min, clubs like Arsenal are keen on signing the English attacker at the end of the season, but Aston Villa have no plans to let him leave anytime soon.

The report further states that the West Midlands club are now close to securing an agreement with the striker regarding a new deal. Watkins is believed to be content at Aston Villa and he is ready to commit his long-term future to the club.

Aston Villa have shown tremendous improvement since the arrival of Unai Emery and they are currently pushing for European qualification. They will be looking to build on their impressive performances and scale greater heights next season.

They will need to hold on to key players like Watkins in order to succeed and his decision to commit his long-term future to the club will come as a major boost to the dressing room and the fan base.

The 27-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the league right now, and he will be crucial to Aston Villa’s hopes of playing European football in the coming seasons.

Clubs like Arsenal could certainly use a quality forward like Watkins, who is more than just a goalscorer. The Aston Villa star is quite impressive when it comes to his hold-up play and his ability to link up with his teammates.

The Gunners have Gabriel Jesus as the only reliable striker at the club and they could use another goal scorer.