Fabrizio Romano provides update on three Liverpool transfer targets to solve problem position

Liverpool have an interest in three potential transfer targets in midfield this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, as quoted in the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside’s Substack, Romano explained that Liverpool have an interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, though an issue with their pursuit of the 20-year-old is that his current club aren’t keen on letting him go.

Romano adds that the Reds are also keen on Chelsea’s Mason Mount, while talks over Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister should also take place soon, perhaps even in the coming weeks.

If Liverpool cannot land Gravenberch, it’s clear that there are other quality options in that department, so fans will be hopeful that Jurgen Klopp’s squad can look a lot stronger in that important area than they have this season.

It’s been a hugely disappointing campaign at Anfield, and the dip in form of players like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara will be one major concern.

Gravenberch, Mount or Mac Allister could go a long way to helping LFC improve next year.

“Liverpool are still there for Ryan Gravenberch, still pushing, they have not given up,” Romano said.

“They consider him as a perfect signing, and he wants to play, not to be on the bench like he has been at Bayern. Still, Bayern want him to stay, so they have no intention to negotiate, let’s see if they can persuade him to stay.

“Liverpool are waiting, but Bayern consider him a really important player, so Liverpool are also considering Mason Mount and they will have contacts with the camp of Alexis Mac Allister soon, probably in the next few weeks.”