Exclusive: Erling Haaland Manchester City contract talks at “early stages”

Manchester City would be prepared to discuss a new contract with star player Erling Haaland, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Norway international has been in incredible form in front of goal this season, scoring a remarkable 48 goals in 41 games in all competitions so far, giving Pep Guardiola’s side genuine hopes of winning the treble.

Romano has revealed he’s waiting further confirmation on the situation regarding Haaland’s future, as he says current negotiations over a new deal at the Etihad Stadium are still at early stages.

The reporter says City would be happy to offer Haaland a new contract, but it remains to be seen precisely what kind of terms the 22-year-old would be agreeing to in terms of wages and a possible release clause.

“I’m aware of stories about Erling Haaland’s contract. I will report fully on this story once I have something confirmed,” Romano said.

“At this stage for sure Manchester City would be happy to offer the 22-year-old a new deal but this is something that has to be discussed with player side in the next months, so we’re at really early stages and nothing is advanced yet.”

City fans will hope they can tie Haaland down, with the former Borussia Dortmund man proving a superb addition to Guardiola’s squad, with all the qualities to become one of the greats of his generation.