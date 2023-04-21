Jurgen Klopp hints ‘really, really good’ Liverpool star could become regular in new position

Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule out Trent Alexander-Arnold playing a more central role.

The Liverpool full-back has found himself playing a hybrid role in recent weeks with his defensive duties sacrificed after being allowed to drift into a midfield role.

With a huge on-ball ability and the capability of spraying long-range passes, Alexander-Arnold, 24, is undoubtedly one of the Reds’ most technically gifted players and that was proven by his impressive stats against Leeds United last time out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs. Leeds 91% Pass accuracy (124/136)

12/17 Accurate long passes

2 Assists

3/4 Tackles won

3/6 Duels won

11 Recoveries Genuinely as good a deep-lying playmaker performance you will find. He’s a natural. pic.twitter.com/FhU0nq2eZq — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) April 17, 2023

However, starting his career as the Merseyside giants’ preferred right-back, the Liverpool-born defender has frequently come in for criticism for his lack of defensive know-how.

Often compared to the likes of Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is the polar opposite when it comes to full-backs, Liverpool’s number 66 has struggled to convince Gareth Southgate that he is worthy of a place in his England squad. That could all be set to change though thanks to a tactical tweak from Klopp.

The German, after experimenting with deploying Alexander-Arnold in a more central role, has admitted he has been left impressed by the 24-year-old’s recent performances, hinting the defender could play the same role more regularly.

“We will see that. Trent, in each position he plays for us, is always a super-important player,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool’s game against Nottingham Forest, as quoted by the club’s official website.

“This slightly advanced role now suits him in the moment really well, that’s good. It’s a challenge for everybody else to cover the spaces when we lose the ball theoretically, but with him there we didn’t lose that many balls, which was helpful.

“That’s it pretty much, but it’s not written in stone or whatever – why should we? He can play in different ways and how he played the last two games was really, really good, that’s true.”

Liverpool’s next game against Nottingham Forest, which is set to be played at Anfield on Saturday, is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. (UK time) but will not be broadcast live on TV.