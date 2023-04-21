Manchester United, Arsenal linked with 25-year-old World Cup semi-finalist

Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with the move for the Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui.

The 25-year-old joined the German club at the start of the season, but he has not been a regular starter for them this season.

The Moroccan full-back has started just 10 games across all competitions, and he needs to play more often at the stage of his career. The defender is reportedly frustrated with the lack of playing time at the German club.

A report from 90 min claims that Manchester United and Arsenal have been informed of his availability and it remains to be seen whether the two Premier League clubs are prepared to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Manchester United could certainly use a quality full-back in the summer. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he could be on his way out of the club in search of regular playing time. Erik ten Hag cannot afford to go into the new season with Diogo Dalot as his only right-back.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, Mikel Arteta has had to use Ben White as the right-back this season. The Spanish manager needs to bring in a more specialist option next season and Mazraoui would be a quality acquisition.

The 25-year-old Moroccan impressed in the recently concluded World Cup, helping his country reach the semifinals of the competition. He has the ability to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be a useful player for Manchester United and Arsenal.