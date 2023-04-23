Agents of Bayern Munich man has offered the player to Crystal Palace and West Ham

The agents of Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui have reportedly been in touch with clubs about a potential transfer this summer.

The Morocco international has struggled to establish himself since joining Bayern from Ajax in the summer, and it could be that he’ll be on the move again this year.

Mazraoui has made it clear with recent public comments that he’s not happy with his current situation, and it’s reported that Crystal Palace and West Ham have both been approached about signing him this summer.

One imagines this could be a good move for all involved, as Mazraoui has shown potential in the past, while dropping down a level could give him the chance to finally play more often.

