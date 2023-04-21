Todd Boehly and Chelsea impressed by 51-year-old manager following latest round of talks

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has reportedly been left ‘impressed’ by Mauricio Pochettino following recent talks with the South American.

That’s according to a recent report from the Independent’s Miguel Delaney, who claims the Blues’ latest round of talks with Pochettino, 51, have ended positively.

Pochettino holds further talks with Chelsea has impressed Boehly with how he meets requirements, especially work with young squad in PL Club insist no favourite but appearing to be between Pochettino and Nagelsmannhttps://t.co/arEXgBdEp0 — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 21, 2023

Having made the recent decision to sack Graham Potter after just six months in charge and rehire former boss and club legend Frank Lampard on an interim basis until the end of the season, Boehly is now frantically searching for a new permanent manager to take over in time for next season.

Although ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique appeared to be in the running early on, the Spaniard, according to Fabrizio Romano, is now unlikely to take the Stamford Bridge hot seat.

Consequently, the race to succeed Potter looks to be down to a two-horse race between Pochettino and former Bayern Munich manager Julian Naglesmann.

And Pochettino’s potential acquisition would prove to be a surprising outcome to the ongoing saga.

Although the Argentine has the credentials to take over at Chelsea, and probably be a success, his previous connections to rivals Tottenham having managed the Lilywhites for five years between 2014 – 2019 could take the two side’s London rivalry to a whole new level.