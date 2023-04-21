Unai Emery plotting a reunion with 22-year-old playmaker at Aston Villa

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, Unai Emery has identified the 22-year-old attacking midfielder as a potential target.

Villa could certainly use more creativity and goals from the central areas of their midfield and the Arsenal prodigy could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

His development has stalled at the North London club, owing to the lack of playing time this season. The 22-year-old has had severe injury problems and he is yet to start a single game for the Gunners across all competitions.

However, Smith Rowe was a key player for Arsenal last season, scoring 11 goals across all competitions.

There is no doubt that he has the quality to develop into a top-class Premier League player and Aston Villa could help him continue his development with regular first-team football.

Emery will know all about the player having worked with him during his time at Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish manager can help Smith Rowe get his career back on track once again.

Emile Smith Rowe to leave Arsenal?
The 22-year-old was regarded as one of the best young talents in English football just a year ago. A move away from Arsenal could be ideal for the young midfielder right now.

He is unlikely to get regular game time ahead of Martin Odegaard, who plays a similar role at Arsenal now. The Norwegian has established himself as a key player for Arsenal, and he is the captain of the club as well.

