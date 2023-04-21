Video: “Players have to step up” – Erik ten Hag leaves Man United stars in no doubt as to what’s required

If there was any doubt whatsoever as to what’s expected from you if you’re a Man United player, Erik ten Hag let his first-team stars know exactly what’s required during his press conference ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton.

The Dutchman was speaking in the aftermath of the appalling performance at Sevilla in which the Red Devils gifted the Andalusians all three goals which ensured that they went tumbling out of the Europa League.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool to test European giants’ resolve with offer for player not for sale Exclusive: Collymore ‘not convinced’ by manager who would be ‘lazy choice’ for West Ham Video: Lionel Messi produces sensational pass in build-up to Mbappe goal

Whilst he accepted that he would need to do his bit, ten Hag was forthright and demanding of his staff, who’ll know where they stand now.

?? "I have to teach the players and the players have to step up." Erik ten Hag on dealing with the high demands that are on Manchester United ? pic.twitter.com/aFIiw845qI — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 21, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports