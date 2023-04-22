Three European clubs want loan-to-buy deal for £190k-a-week Man United star

Manchester United are set for a major summer clear-out.

The Red Devils, led by Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag, are preparing to transform their playing squad, and while a new striker and midfielder are the priority, multiple outgoings are also expected.

As many as 15 senior players are believed to be facing the chop, including club captain Harry Maguire (The Guardian).

Maguire, 30, has enjoyed an up and down time at Old Trafford since he joined from Leicester City in 2019 in a record-breaking deal worth £80m (Sky Sports). Although remaining a regular for England, the 30-year-old, who, according to Football Transfers, earns a whopping £190,000-per week at United, has struggled to convince Ten Hag that he should be his first-choice central defender.

Maguire’s cause has not been helped by the brilliant defensive partnership both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have formed this season, and consequently, this campaign could be the Englishman’s last in Manchester, or in fact England.

That’s because according to 90min, the former Leicester City man is attracting interest from Serie A trio AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus.

The outlet claim all three European giants are keen to bring United’s number five in on a loan deal that includes an option to buy.

Although the Red Devils would probably prefer to see their captain outright, their need to comply with Financial Fair Play, as well a Ten Hag’s insistence on selling unwanted players, may force the club’s hand.