Newcastle plotting ambitious Barcelona transfer raid for 26-year-old attacker

Newcastle United’s long-standing interest in Brazilian winger Raphinha has not gone away.

The Magpies have been interested in capturing Raphinha since he played for Leeds United, and although Barcelona ended up winning last summer’s race, with the South American Xavi’s second-choice right-winger, the Whites’ former talisman is once again facing an uncertain future.

Keen to play a more prominent role on the right-hand side, Raphinha, 26, would certainly fit into Eddie Howe’s tactical plans. The Geordies’ options on the right wing are fairly limited with Jacob Murphy the only competition for top goalscorer Miguel Almiron.

And Howe’s chances of finally landing Raphinha have been handed a major boost after Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the 26-year-old ‘likes them a lot’.

Currently valued at £50m (Transfermarkt) and still with four years left on his deal, Barcelona’s gifted number 22 will not come cheap.

However, due to the Catalan giants’ need to trim their wage bill in order to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, as well as their eternal desire to bring club legend Lionel Messi back to the Nou Camp, seeing Raphinha as the player sacrificed would not be at all surprising.