Pep Guardiola’s cheeky dig at Man United as Man City go for the treble

Although it took them a while to get going, once Manchester City had scored against Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final, there was only going to be one winner.

Pep Guardiola’s side can now concentrate on Premier League matters before facing either Brighton and Hove Albion or Manchester United in the FA Cup Final on June 3.

By that point, it’s entirely possible that they will have sewn up another league title, though Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will surely have something to say about that.

Were they to triumph in both domestic competitions and have beaten Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final, it would only leave the European showpiece needing to be won for Man City to emulate Sir Alex Ferguson’s brilliant 1999 treble-winning side.

That it’s already being talked about is something that might worry the Red Devils and their fans, but Guardiola had a cheeky message for City’s cross city rivals.

“They (Man United) don’t have to be scared, we are neighbours, the neighbours are always nice to each other,” he was quoted as saying in The Independent (subscription required).

“We are far away (from the treble), people cannot believe that we are far away with this kind of situation. It is OK for people to discuss it for a funny moment, but the reality is different. The reality is to come here and perform.”

At present, City are relentless on the pitch and are taking on all comers. Under Pep, epic winning runs seem to have been a feature of his tenure, and when the team get into that kind of groove they’re very hard to break down.

Indeed, their dominance and reputation often precedes them and is worth a goal start in some games. Opponents aren’t quite sure whether a backs-against-the-wall defensive performance will be enough to keep them out, or going toe to toe and ‘attack being the best form of defence’ is the way to go.

As City are proving time and time again, either scenario won’t necessarily work if Pep’s side are in the mood.