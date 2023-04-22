Video: Mahrez slams home late first-half penalty to give Man City the lead at Wembley

Manchester City certainly didn’t have the first-half of their FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United all their own way.

The Championship side gave as good as they got for the most part of the opening 45, hustling and harrying their more celebrated opponents and not allowing them to settle.

Unable to get their passing carousels going Pep Guardiola’s side were often frustrated, and it took a penalty late in the first-half to break the deadlock.

Riyad Mahrez stepped up to take it and made no mistake, slamming it home.

Man City lead 1-0 at the break thanks to Riyad Mahrez from the spot! ? Was it a clear penalty though…? ?#ITVFootball | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/Y2lryOio77 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) April 22, 2023

GOAL! Man City 1-0 Sheffield United (Mahrez) #MCISHU pic.twitter.com/aMKiGy9Y6E — The Premier League Club (@TPLCSports) April 22, 2023

Pictures from ITV Sport and bein SPORTS