Chelsea initially had one fear about hiring Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea reportedly had one initial concern about potentially hiring former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine now seems to be in pole position to be the next Blues boss, and it seems that previous fears about his Spurs connections are no longer considered an issue, according to the Telegraph.

Pochettino did well during his time at Tottenham, but it’s not necessarily easy to go from managing the north Londoners for so many years to then taking charge of one of their biggest rivals.

Still, perhaps after a bit of time away from the Premier League with his spell at PSG, the transition back to English football can be a bit easier.

It would certainly be foolish not to hire such a top class manager due to previous connections elsewhere, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that this has turned out not to be a significant concern.

Chelsea players seem excited by Pochettino’s arrival, according to the Telegraph, so fans will hope this can be the start of an exciting new era after such a forgettable campaign.