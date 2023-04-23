Chelsea are interested in signing the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has been an instant hit since joining the club from Manchester City and his performances have attracted the attention of a number of top Premier League clubs.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool and Arsenal are keen on signing the defensive midfielder as well.

Chelsea could lose N’Golo Kanté on a free transfer this summer and the likes of Mateo Kovačić have been linked with the transfer as well.

The Blues will need to bring in a quality partner for Enzo Fernandes and the 19-year-old Premier League midfielder could be the ideal fit.

As per the reports, Chelsea are now pushing to sign the player who has jumped to the top of their transfer wishlist. A deal could be done for a fee of around £45 million and Chelsea certainly have the finances to pay the reported asking price.

The Blues have already held talks with the player’s camp and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Southampton are currently fighting for their survival in the top flight and they could be forced to sell a number of key players if they go down to the Championship.

Lavia has proven himself to be one of the most promising young midfielders in the league, and he will want to continue in the top flight.

A move to Chelsea would be the ideal next step in his career and regular football at Stamford Bridge could help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.