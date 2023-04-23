Chelsea set to offer ‘untouchable’ defender guaranteed first-team place next season

Chelsea are determined not to lose young defender Levi Colwill.

The young defender, who has spent this season out on loan with Brighton and Hove Albion, has enjoyed an impressive campaign.

Featuring in plenty of matches for Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls, Colwill, 20, has seen his stock rise, and consequently, has attracted the interest of rival Premier League clubs, including Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

However, according to a recent report from Football Insider, US billionaire owner Todd Boehly has no intention of selling one of the Blues’ most highly-rated youngsters and has labelled him ‘untouchable’ amid mounting interest.

Viewed as a future Premier League star, Colwill, who has two years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge, is in line to be offered a guaranteed first-team place next season.

Chelsea are set for an important summer as the club look to trim their bursting squad down with recent reports suggesting as many as seven first-team players could be sold (Evening Standard). However, given his impressive breakthrough, it appears Colwill will not be a player on the Londoners’ sell list.

During his season-long loan with Brighton, Colwill, who has represented England’s under-21s on four occasions, has featured in 15 senior matches, including making eight starts in the Premier League.