Mason Mount contract wishes reported as midfielder demands £172k-a-week pay rise

Mason Mount’s contract demands have been reported.

The Chelsea midfielder is set to be out of contract at the end of next season and failure to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge will almost certainly see the Blues cash in this summer to avoid losing him for free.

Although keen to tie down one of their most highly-rated youth academy graduates, US billionaire owner Todd Boehly has so far failed to reach an agreement with his number 24.

Consequently, with renewal talks failing to make any kind of progress, Liverpool, who are in desperate need of midfielder reinforcements, have emerged as the favourites to sign the England international.

What’s the latest news in Mason Mount’s contract talks with Chelsea?

And shedding some light on the ongoing saga, Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has reported some of the figures involved in Mount’s proposed new deal.

According to Plettenberg, Mount, who currently earns around £86,000-per week, is demanding a significant pay rise which would see him bank closer to £258,000-per week.

Currently valued at £65m (Transfermarkt), but with just 12 months left on his deal, Chelsea’s failure to meet Mount’s demands would certainly give Liverpool the edge when it comes to capturing the midfielder.

Whether or not the Reds would be willing to part with that kind of salary remains to be seen though.

