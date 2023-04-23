(Video) Declan Rice’s reaction to West Ham fans singing ‘One more year I say’

Watch Declan Rice’s reaction to “One more year” chants by West Ham fans after his side’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth this afternoon.

The Hammers put the Cherries to the sword at the Vitality Stadium, as goals from Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Michail Antonio, and Pablo Fornals sealed a comfortable win for David Moyes’ side.

After the match, Rice’s reaction to West Ham fans’ chants of “One more year” was one of gleeful joy, amid plenty of rumours surrounding his future at the club.

Will the fans be able to convince their captain to stay? We’ll have to wait and see.

