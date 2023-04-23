Watch Harry Kane pull a goal back for Tottenham against Newcastle United to cut the goal deficit to four at St. James Park.

Newcastle will no doubt be unhappy that their clean sheet has now gone after such a dominant performance, but Kane won’t care as he adds to his tally for the season.

Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg played a ball to Kane down the left and the England man drove down the wing and into the box, getting past Fabian Schar before hitting a shot into the far bottom corner.

GOAL | Newcastle 5-1 Tottenham | Harry Kanepic.twitter.com/E1Wf28Ejxr — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 23, 2023

Usually, you would say it’s game on when a team pulls a goal back, but with Spurs still needing four goals to take the lead, you would imagine it is too little too late for the visitors.