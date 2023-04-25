18-year-old star set for imminent new deal despite Man United & Chelsea transfer interest

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson is expected to sign a new deal with the club, despite interest from a number of big sides.

According to The Telegraph, the Irish striker will be signing a new contract with the Seagulls imminently after catching the eyes of many since he’s broken onto the scene.

In our exclusive piece with Ben Jacobs, he stated that Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were all keeping tabs on the 18-year-old.

Furthermore, Jacobs also told us that there was European interest in Ferguson’s services, from the likes of Barcelona and AS Roma.

He’s provided six goal contributions for Roberto De Zerbi’s side in 13 Premier League appearances so far this season, as well as three goals in the FA Cup and a goal in the Carabao Cup.

Ferguson is certainly adding to the impressive selection of youth players who have come through Brighton’s academy, which includes the likes of Ben White, Robert Sanchez and Solly March.

Considering his tally so far this campaign, it’s very impressive for someone of his age and he will likely only develop and grow further. It could well mean that the Seagulls may secure a hefty price tag for Ferguson in the future, should they decide they want to cash out on him.

Both United and Chelsea need a striker this summer and Ferguson could have been an ideal long-term acquisition for those clubs, though this perhaps now seems less likely.