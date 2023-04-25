Atalanta’s central defensive starlet Giorgio Scalvini is being looked at by Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.

This is according to CalcioMercato (via Football 365), who claim that Scalvini is the most promising defender in Italy at just 19 years of age.

The youngster, who made his debut for the Atalanta senior side in 2021 aged 17, has 25 Serie A appearances to his name this season, playing both at centreback and defensive midfield.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Scalvini is dominant in the air and despite being right-footed, has been deployed largely on the left of a back three this season by manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Calciomercato claim that a fee of €40million would be the sum of money that would turn Atalanta heads to begin negotiations for a Scalvini sale, who is contracted to the Bergamo outfit until 2027.

With Liverpool likely to lose Joel Matp this summer while also needing midfield reinforcements, Scalvini’s versatility and left-sided ability could be perfect for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who will be undergoing a big team refresh this summer.