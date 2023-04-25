Mikel Arteta desperate to sign player that he almost brought to Arsenal in January

Mikel Arteta reportedly has his heart set on signing Moises Caicedo this summer after failing to sign him back in the winter.

The Gunners had a £70million bid for Caicedo turned down in late January (per Fabrizio Romano), before the Ecuadorian went on to sign a four-year extension with Brighton a couple of months later.

That didn’t come without controversy though, as Caicedo was ordered to stay away from training a month before signing the deal after releasing a statement that highlighted his desire to depart the club.

Now, Nacional (via Football 365) have reported that Arteta is “obsessed” with getting the signing of the 21-year old over the line this summer.

Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister (right) applaud the fans after Brighton’s 3-0 win over Liverpool in January

With the bid they offered in January being turned down, Arsenal will likely have to pay something similar, if not more, for Caicedo when you take into consideration the performances he has put in for Brighton since the turn of the year.

Arsenal certainly won’t be short of cash in the next window as they’ll be expected to receive a healthy cash influx for finishing in the Champions League spots and potentially top of the Premier League table, so don’t count the Gunners out from reigniting an interest in Caicedo in the off-season.

