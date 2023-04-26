The BT Sport crew have had their say on where Chelsea go from here following their awful run of recent results under Frank Lampard.

Lampard made it zero wins from five matches in his second stint as Chelsea boss as they lost 2-0 to Brentford at Stamford Bridge this evening.

After the match, BT Sport pundits Matt Smith, Glenn Hoddle, Eni Aluko and Owen Hargreaves had their say on the situation at the club, with Hargreaves saying that he thinks this season could dip even further for the Blues.

“I think it’s going to get worse. They’ve got some really tough fixtures and the problem is that they’ve got no clear identity. I know it’s only been five games for Frank, but you don’t know what Chelsea are.

They also have to find a way to score goals, they’re the fifth-lowest scorers in the division.”

Hoddle then touched on the morale of the Blues, with it evidently at an all-time low.

“They don’t have any focal point or shape, and plus now, their confidence is so low. Brentford for example, know what they’re doing and they’re playing with confidence.”

Aluko then touched on the change Lampard made by bringing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on at half-time, saying things got slightly better but that he still needs to get players playing in the correct areas if they want to score goals.

“Even with Aubameyang – who’s played minimal minutes this season – coming on, it improved slightly in terms of their structure so they have to find a way of playing players in the right positions.

“Kante was getting into great positions but he’s not going to be deadly going forward. Whether it is playing Joao Felix or someone similar in that area, you will gain confidence from consistency, but it was not a good watch tonight.”

With Chelsea facing Arsenal next on May 2nd, it is looking like a case of damage limitation for the season as the Blues look far from a team that can put in some promising performances.