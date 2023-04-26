Video: De Bruyne makes the game safe for Man City with superb finish against Arsenal

Manchester City’s relentless work rate was rewarded again in the second half, and who else but man-of-the-match Kevin De Bruyne was there to score their third goal of the night against Arsenal.

The Belgian had opened the scoring in the first half with a stunning effort and then provided the free-kick assist for John Stones to bag a second.

Another wonderful City move carved open the Gunners defence, and De Bruyne was on hand to poke the ball past Aaron Ramsdale to make theme safe.

It's that man Kevin De Bruyne again! ???? Man City are destroying the Gunners! pic.twitter.com/6u9xhXbSxv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2023

A brace for De Bruyne & Manchester City are cruising! ?: @peacock | #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/1EqnoqBSZ1 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 26, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer