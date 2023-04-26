“We have to believe” – Frank Lampard reacts to Chelsea 0-2 Brentford

Frank Lampard has said that he feels for his players but that they must keep fighting after their disappointing 2-0 defeat to Brentford.

Lampard has unfortunately continued his winless run in his second stint as Blues manager, with Chelsea once again failing to put in a dominant performance.

The boos rang around Stamford Bridge at full time, as a Cesar Azpilicueta own goal and a Bryan Mbeumo strike gave Thomas Frank’s Bees a big victory and after the match, Lampard admitted to BT Sport that he feels sorry for his players.

“It’s a difficult one. I feel for the players, they are low on confidence. We controlled it possession-wise. We dominated the second half, they scored on the breakaway.”

The loss for Chelsea leaves the Blues 11th, ten points above the relegation zone and Lampard has called for the players to have some faith for the run-in.

“In this moment, I don’t want it to be a sob story, everything’s going against us. That game’s a clear one. We have to believe in the games coming up, difficult run-in. Maybe it’s time to see some of those players more who played today.”

Chelsea’s next few games see them face Arsenal, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, but with just one goal to their name in the five matches they’ve played since Lampard arrived as manager, Chelsea fans will just hope to see the ball in the back in the net at least once more before the end of the season.