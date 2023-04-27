Man United and Man City supporters face total chaos ahead of the FA Cup final

It’s always the showpiece event of the English league season, and in 2022/23 the FA Cup final will take place that little bit later than usual on June 3, with Manchester United facing Manchester City in what’s expected to be an epic first all-Manchester final.

Pep Guardiola’s side may well have sown up the Premier League title by then and have one eye on the treble if they’ve managed to overcome Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals too.

However, their fiercest domestic rivals will certainly want to do their level best to either end any treble talk or simply earn their second piece of silverware of the season after overcoming Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final earlier in the campaign.

It promises to be a fascinating end-of-season showpiece, but for fans of both clubs it could be an absolute nightmare to get to.

According to The Independent (subscription required), Aslef, the train drivers’ union, has announced three more days of rail strikes.

These will take place on 12 May, 31 May and 3 June, the final date being the day of the FA Cup final, and are apparently as a result of a “risible proposal” for a pay rise of 4 percent.

Though there is still time to find a potential solution to the strikes going ahead, the worry for many supporters will be whether they go ahead and buy train tickets in the hope of a resolution, or lock up the motorways as the fans converge on London in their thousands.