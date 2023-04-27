Mateo Kovacic on the shortlist of ex-manager ahead of summer window

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Mateo Kovacic has been shortlisted by ex-manager Thomas Tuchel as a midfield target for Bayern Munich ahead of the summer.

This is according to Christian Falk, who says that Tuchel is “dreaming of a player like Kovacic”, who is about to enter the last year of his Chelsea contract.

The Croatian recently spoke to Chelsea’s official website, expressing his love for London and his club, amid reports linking him with a move away from SW6 so fans are known the wiser as to where he will be come the start of next season.

Kovacic was the third-most used midfielder by Tuchel at Chelsea and played some of his best football at Chelsea under the German, so you can understand why Tuchel would want to reunite with the 28-year old.

Tuchel and Kovacic embrace after Chelsea’s Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid in 2021

However, with Bayern possessing the likes of Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Ryan Gravenberch and Leon Goretzka who all play in a similar position to Kovacic, it will be interesting to see where he actually fits in at Bayern if he is to join the club.

More Stories / Latest News
“They’ve got no identity” – BT Sport pundits analyse Chelsea’s poor recent performances
Opinion: Frank Lampard has made Chelsea a laughing stock and Boehly has to swing the axe now
“We have to believe” – Frank Lampard reacts to Chelsea 0-2 Brentford

Let’s see if this rumour builds any further or whether Bayern choose to stick with their current midfield crop.

More Stories Mateo Kovacic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.