Mateo Kovacic has been shortlisted by ex-manager Thomas Tuchel as a midfield target for Bayern Munich ahead of the summer.

This is according to Christian Falk, who says that Tuchel is “dreaming of a player like Kovacic”, who is about to enter the last year of his Chelsea contract.

The Croatian recently spoke to Chelsea’s official website, expressing his love for London and his club, amid reports linking him with a move away from SW6 so fans are known the wiser as to where he will be come the start of next season.

Kovacic was the third-most used midfielder by Tuchel at Chelsea and played some of his best football at Chelsea under the German, so you can understand why Tuchel would want to reunite with the 28-year old.

However, with Bayern possessing the likes of Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Ryan Gravenberch and Leon Goretzka who all play in a similar position to Kovacic, it will be interesting to see where he actually fits in at Bayern if he is to join the club.

Let’s see if this rumour builds any further or whether Bayern choose to stick with their current midfield crop.