Eddie Howe wants Newcastle to sign 23-year-old attacker with 14 goals & 10 assists

Newcastle United are interested in signing Moussa Diaby at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen winger has been a key player for the Bundesliga club and he has been linked with a move to Newcastle as per Football Insider.

The Magpies certainly need to add more quality and depth in the wide areas and Frenchman could prove to be a superb acquisition. Diaby can play on both flanks and his versatility will be an added bonus.

The Magpies are currently using Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron as their wingers. While Almiron is more suited to a central attacking midfielder role, Saint-Maximin has been quite inconsistent this season.

Newcastle are set to qualify for the Champions League and they will need better players to do well in the european competition.

Diaby could prove to be an upgrade on his compatriot Saint-Maximin. The 26-year-old Newcastle winger is undoubtedly a quality player but he will need to iron out his consistency issues in order to fulfil his potential.

Diaby will add pace, flair and goals in the final third and he could help Newcastle unlock deep defences next season. He has 14 goals and 10 assists to his name this season.

The Magpies have drawn quite a few league matches this season, and they will need more attacking quality in order to turn those draws into wins.