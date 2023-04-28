Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a move for the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The Saints are in real danger of going down to the Championship this season and they could lose a number of key players in the summer.

Lavia has established himself as one of the most promising young players in the league and he will want to continue in the top flight beyond this season.

According to a report from the Independent, Manchester United are looking at the 19-year-old defensive midfielder as a long-term replacement for Brazilian international Casemiro.

The 31-year-old Brazilian has been an instant hit at Old Trafford but he will not be in his prime for long and Erik ten Hag is already planning ahead.

Lavia has been a key player for Southampton and he has the ability to succeed at Manchester United as well.

The former Manchester City midfielder could start alongside Casemiro in the short term and then replace him in the long term. The 19-year-old’s arrival will add more defensive discipline and physicality to the Manchester United midfield. He would be an upgrade on players like Scott McTominay.

Meanwhile, the Premier League midfielder has been linked with other clubs as well, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can fend off the competition and secure his services in the coming months.

The Red Devils are likely to qualify for the Champions League and they will be an attractive destination for the 19-year-old midfielder, who will be looking to take the next step in his career.