Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Scottish international has fallen down the pecking order at the North London club following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko and he needs to leave Arsenal in order to play regularly. He has started just five league games this season.

A report from Football Insider claims that Manchester City are prepared to provide him with an exit route at the end of the season. The Premier League joints have been using Nathan Ake as their left-back this season and Pep Guardiola needs to bring in a more specialist option.

The 25-year-old Scottish international has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League full-back, and a move to Manchester City could unlock his potential. Playing regular football with the Premier League giants would help him regain his form and confidence. Furthermore, the opportunity to work with a world-class manager like Guardiola is likely to be an attractive proposition for the player.

Tierney was highly rated during his time at Celtic. The report further states that clubs like Aston Villa are monitoring his situation as well.

He needs to join a club where he will get ample game time and if Manchester City can provide him with first-team assurances, the 25-year-old is likely to prefer a move to the Etihad Stadium. City have a proven track record of competing at the highest level every season and winning the major trophies.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to sanction his departure to a title rival.