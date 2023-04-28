Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy should take a less hands-on approach at the club and consider hiring a CEO to run the club’s day-to-day operations.

That is the view of former Liverpool attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore, who believes the Londoners face a huge decision ahead of next season.

Following another underwhelming campaign that sees them sit outside of the Premier League’s top-four, as well as remaining trophyless, not only are Spurs without a manager following Antonio Conte’s recent departure, but the side are on course to disappoint fans once again.

And Collymore thinks the time has come for Levy to take responsibility and make a decision over the direction in which he wants the club to head.

“Spurs are at a major crossroads now,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“They must make a decision over whether or not they want to be an elite club or a club that only sometimes plays in the Champions League. Levy can’t have his cake and eat it, and while I admire financially well-run clubs, prudent spending will only take you so far.

“If Spurs are serious about becoming a competitive force and potentially winning silverware, now is the time for Levy to throw caution into the wind and spend some money. I also think he should take a step back from his role as chairman. If he won’t sell the club, or even open the door to possible investment, then he should at least look to restructure the hierarchy.

“There is no reason why he can’t be made a president and take on a more non-executive role and hire a footballing person who could become a CEO. That would make a lot of sense and I am sure it is something fans would welcome too because until they re-focus and have a fresh motivation, they’re just going to stay stuck in this perpetual cycle of just doing okay.”

It is hard to disagree with the ex-pro’s assessment. Despite being a Premier League mainstay, as well as having arguably the best stadium in the world, Spurs remain relatively unknown when it comes to their stature within European football. Although the Lilywhites did reach the prestigious tournament’s final in 2019, failure to beat Liverpool crushed any hopes of ending their 15-year-long trophy drought – and they’ve been back in the Champions League on just one occasion since.

As for Levy, with the club’s net spend well below the average among England’s top clubs, the time for proper investment must come soon if they’re to look to finally rival the best teams this country has to offer.