West Ham prepare move to sign special Manchester City attacker

It’s not been the best domestic campaign for West Ham United who have, for the most part of the 2022/23 season, been battling against relegation.

The east Londoners still aren’t out of the woods yet but a couple of positive recent results has eased the pressure on David Moyes and his charges slightly.

Unless there is a calamitous collapse from the Hammers and those teams below them all get the results they require over the next few weeks, then they’ll still be a Premier League outfit for the 2023/24 campaign.

To that end, it appears that the club are already working on securing some top-class targets during the summer window.

According to Claret and Hugh, Man City’s young talent, Cole Palmer is on the club’s radar, and he’s a player that City manager, Pep Guardiola, once described as having ‘a special quality’ (per Metro).

He hasn’t played too much for the first team thus far, but it’s hard to criticise Guardiola for that because you wouldn’t change a winning team.

WhoScored note that although he’s had 22 appearances in all competitions, only five of them have been as a starter, and his 11 Premier League appearances as a sub has only garnered a total of 140 minutes.

To that end, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Palmer potentially wanting to move on, however, Claret and Hugh suggest that City won’t allow the move to happen because they see him as the long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.