Liverpool are said to have started discussions with Sporting Lisbon over a potential move for midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer.

This is according to O Jogo, who say that Liverpool are deepening their search for new midfielders after their move for main target Jude Bellingham came to an end earlier this month, and Ugarte is now catching their eye.

The 22-year old has attracted plenty of interest recently, with his performances for Ruben Amorim’s side some of the most impressive for a young defensive midfielder in Europe this season.

It’s been very well documented that Liverpool are in desperate need of a midfield shake-up this summer, with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur leaving the club at the end of the season, while James Milner looks ever more likely to depart as well, his contract expiring in June and Brighton reportedly interested in bringing him in.

An extremely promising player, Ugarte has all the hallmarks of a top defensive player and O Jogo say that the activation of his £53million release clause will be enough for Sporting to part ways with their prized asset.

He would be perfect for Liverpool, providing great defensive midfield depth alongside Fabinho but that release clause admission from the Portuguese side could see a lot of top teams join the Reds in the fight for his signature this summer.