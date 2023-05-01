Newcastle United continue to be linked with the Barcelona winger Raphinha.

Barcelona are reportedly looking to bring Lionel Messi back to the club and they will need to free up funds in order to pull off the transfer.

According to Football Insider, Brazilian international winger Raphinha could be sold this summer and he is valued at £50-60 million.

The 26-year-old has been inconsistent since his move to the Spanish club, and he has 10 goals and 11 assists to his name across all competitions.

It seems that Newcastle are prepared to provide him with an exit route this summer and the Magpies are willing to pay the asking price for him.

Newcastle will have to add more quality in the wide areas and Raphinha would be a superb acquisition. The 26-year-old played his best football in the Premier League with Leeds United and a return to England could help him get back to his best.

Newcastle have been using Miguel Almiron as the right-sided winger this season, but the Paraguayan international is more suited to a central role. Signing Raphinha would add more pace and flair in the wide areas and allow Almiron to operate as the number ten next season.

Eddie Howe must look to add more quality in the final third and signing the Brazilian would make a lot of sense.

Newcastle are very likely to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and Raphinha could be attracted to the idea of playing for them.

In addition to that, the Magpies are one of the richest clubs in the world with an ambitious project. The Brazilian will fancy his chances of winning major trophies at the club.