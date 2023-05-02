Good news for Man City fans as fan favourite has doubts about leaving this summer

Man City star Ilkay Gundogan is having doubts about leaving the Premier League champions this summer and could end up signing a new contract at the Etihad.

The German star is out of contract at the end of the season and it was being reported for several months that the midfielder would leave the club in the hope of joining Barcelona.

However, Gundogan now has doubts about the salary promises made by the Spanish club because of their financial issues.

According to Barcelona outlet SPORT, Man City have offered Gundogan a new €9m-a-year deal to stay at the Etihad next season – a number Barca have promised to top.

? ?lkay Gündo?an has been offered a €9m-a-year deal to stay at Manchester City beyond this season. Barcelona insist they will offer more, however, the 32-year old has doubts about the promises made by the Spanish club because of their financial issues. (Source: @Sport) pic.twitter.com/k0W2LltWhA — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 2, 2023

The Catalan club still have serious financial issues and are struggling to move money around to make the return of Lionel Messi possible, reports the BBC.

Therefore, they are also going to struggle to sign Gundogan and the German’s doubts are justified.

Man City fans would love to see the midfielder stay another year as the 32-year-old has become a fan favourite throughout his seven years at the Manchester club.