Man City offered more money but Jude Bellingham chose Real Madrid, plus explanation for Liverpool pulling out

Manchester City reportedly offered more money, but Jude Bellingham has already decided he wants a transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

Talks are now at an advanced stage, according to Santi Aouna, with City snubbed by the England international as he already begins a dialogue with Los Blancos players, as well as informing his Dortmund teammates that he’s chosen to move to the Bernabeu next.

See below for details in Santi Aouna’s tweet…

??? Comme expliqué en mars, Bellingham a choisi le Real Madrid et l'avait déjà confié à certains coéquipiers du BVB ?? ??Les négociations sont avancées entre toutes les parties ??Bellingham a commencé à discuter avec des joueurs du Real ??Man City proposait plus d'argent ? pic.twitter.com/yAmwEnA9Ic — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) May 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has added that Liverpool decided to leave the race for Bellingham as they didn’t view it as good value.

The 19-year-old is undoubtedly going to cost big money, and it seems the Reds preferred not to get into a long drawn out saga over the player…

Liverpool's decision to pull out was based on a feeling the overall outlay (not just the fee) wasn't doable or value, and a fear the chase could drag on. Interesting to now see if the fee is a bit lower, and #LFC pulling out early has helped Real avoid a long-running summer saga. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 3, 2023

It would have been great to see Bellingham in the Premier League, but he’ll also fit in well as a Galactico for Madrid.

Liverpool will need to look elsewhere for a much-needed midfield signing, with Jacobs previously writing for CaughtOffside about the Merseyside giants’ interest in the likes of Mason Mount and Alexis Mac Allister as alternatives to Bellingham.

City, meanwhile, could also do with strengthening that area, as Ilkay Gundogan is coming towards the end of his contract.