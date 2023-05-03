Man City offered more money but Jude Bellingham chose Real Madrid, plus explanation for Liverpool pulling out

Manchester City reportedly offered more money, but Jude Bellingham has already decided he wants a transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

Talks are now at an advanced stage, according to Santi Aouna, with City snubbed by the England international as he already begins a dialogue with Los Blancos players, as well as informing his Dortmund teammates that he’s chosen to move to the Bernabeu next.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has added that Liverpool decided to leave the race for Bellingham as they didn’t view it as good value.

The 19-year-old is undoubtedly going to cost big money, and it seems the Reds preferred not to get into a long drawn out saga over the player…

It would have been great to see Bellingham in the Premier League, but he’ll also fit in well as a Galactico for Madrid.

Liverpool will need to look elsewhere for a much-needed midfield signing, with Jacobs previously writing for CaughtOffside about the Merseyside giants’ interest in the likes of Mason Mount and Alexis Mac Allister as alternatives to Bellingham.

City, meanwhile, could also do with strengthening that area, as Ilkay Gundogan is coming towards the end of his contract.

