Erik ten Hag is likely to be disappointed by the size of Man United’s transfer war chest

For a team as big as Manchester United, who have aspirations of winning the games biggest prizes, they need to be one of the biggest players in the transfer market, however, it appears that Financial Fair Play could deprive Erik ten Hag of the ability to get the names that he wants through the door at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman has worked wonders since he took the job, and could end the season with two trophies and a Champions League spot to boot.

In order to move forward the club need to spend significant funds in the summer to enable ten Hag to get in the players to do just that.

Unfortunately, they could be hammered by FFP and, according to The Athletic (subscription required), they’re likely to only be able to have a budget of £100m, with any extra coming from player sales.

In this day and age, that’ll just about be enough to buy one top player, and that clearly isn’t going to be enough for the Red Devils, who need to strengthen in various areas not least central defence.

The Athletic suggest that the budget will be the same whoever is in charge of the club next season, so it would pay the powers that be at the club to get to work double quick in order to be in pole position to secure any players that they can actually afford.

It’ll surely come as a bitter blow for ten Hag, however, there will likely be a number of candidates that could find their time at the club has come to an end and that may leverage a fair bit of extra finance for incoming transfers.