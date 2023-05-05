Newcastle United are interested in signing the OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has been a key player for the French club this season and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League clubs.

Thuram can operate as a central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder and he could prove to be the ideal partner for Bruno Guimarães at the heart of Newcastle’s midfield next season.

The Magpies need to bring in a player who can break up the opposition’s play and win the ball back. Thuram will also help shield the back four and he can chip in with goals and assists as well.

The Frenchman is still quite young and he is likely to develop further with coaching and experience. The 22-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a complete central midfielder in the near future. He has two goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are well-placed to sign the player but they would have to pay £60 million for him. The Ligue 1 club value their prized prospect at £60 million and they are unlikely to lower their demands.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League is likely to be an attractive option for the young midfielder and he could be tempted if there is a concrete proposal on the table from Newcastle.

The Magpies are likely to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season and they need better players in the squad. Someone like Thuram will help them improve in the middle of the park.

Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world and they should be able to afford the reported asking price. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.