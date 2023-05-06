£50m-rated star on top of Liverpool’s summer transfer wishlist now

Liverpool have been linked with a number of midfielders in recent months and it appears that the Southampton defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia is on top of their summer transfer wish list.

According to a report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri via TransferRoom, the 19-year-old Southampton midfielder is a prime target for Liverpool this summer.

The defensive midfielder joined Southampton at the start of the season from Manchester City and he has established himself as one of the most promising young talents in the league.

Lavia has been a key player for Southampton and he is expected to leave the club at the end of the season especially if the Saints go down to the Championship.

Southampton are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether they can secure Premier League safety.

The Reds need to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer and a quality defensive midfielder should be their top priority. Fabinho has regressed considerably over the last few months and Jurgen Klopp must look to bring in alternatives.

Lavia is highly talented and he could develop into a top-class player for Liverpool in the coming seasons. Working with a top-class coach like Klopp will only help him improve further.

The midfielder is reportedly valued at £50 million and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to break the bank for him.

The Reds are reportedly working to sign the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as well.