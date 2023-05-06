Chelsea well-placed to sign 22-year-old Liverpool target

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan has done quite well for the Portuguese club this season and his performances in European competitions have attracted a lot of interest.

The defensive midfielder was outstanding against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Chelsea.

The Blues could lose club legend N’Golo Kante at the end of the season when his contract expires. The French international is yet to sign an extension with them.

Chelsea will need to bring in a top-class defensive midfielder in order to replace Kante and Ugarte is certainly a prodigious young talent. The 22-year-old is already playing at a high level and he is likely to improve further with coaching experience.

He could be the ideal long-term partner for club record signing Enzo Fernandes.

The duo complement each other perfectly in terms of skill set and they could form a solid partnership at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield for years to come.

The report from Football Insider claims that Chelsea are now well-placed to sign him despite interest from clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle United. Liverpool are looking to bring in a quality defensive midfielder as well and they have identified the 22-year-old as a potential target.

Considering the decline of Fabinho this season, Ugarte could prove to be a superb acquisition for Liverpool.

Ugarte will feel that a move to the Premier League would be the ideal next step in his career and he is likely to be tempted if the Blues come calling with a concrete proposal.

The midfielder reportedly has a €60 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Chelsia are prepared to pay up.