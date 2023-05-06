Declan Rice set for massive pay rise if he signs for Arsenal

West Ham United are becoming increasingly resigned to losing Declan Rice at the end of the season.

Despite being with the club since he joined their youth academy from Chelsea’s back in 2013, Rice, 23, has arguably outgrown the Hammers and is now set for a major transfer to a direct domestic rival.

Rumoured to be wanted by a host of top clubs, including Liverpool, Man United and title contenders Arsenal and Man City, West Ham’s captain is likely to have his pick of destinations come the end of the season.

Arsenal transfer news: What’s the latest Declan Rice news?

However, despite the strong interest being shown in him, Rice, who is believed to be valued at around £100m by West Ham, appears the favourite to join Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Should the England international opt to swap claret and blue for red and white, according to a report from the Daily Star, the industrious midfielder will see his weekly earnings quadruple from £60,000-per week to an eye-watering £240,000-per week.

And that’s because the Gunners are understood to be prepared to break the bank for their top midfield target and agreeing to play his football at the Emirates next season would see him rewarded in the form of a £180,000-per week pay rise.

How the other half live, aye?