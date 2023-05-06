Harry Kane surpasses Wayne Rooney to become the second highest goal scorer in the Premier League after scoring against Palace

Moments before the first half came to a close, Harry Kane found the back of the net, giving Tottenham the lead against Crystal Palace with a score of 1-0.
Ryan Mason’s influence on the team has been apparent, as Tottenham have looked a much improved in their last two games. They came back from 2 goals down to draw 2-2 against Manchester United and once again put in an incredible fight to come back from 3 goals down to draw 3-3 against Liverpool. They unfortunately lost to the Reds right at the end due to a mistake at the back.
But they have taken the lead against Crystal Palace.
Pedro Porro received the ball from Kane on the right flank and swiftly delivered a cross into the box. The Tottenham skipper leaped high to connect with the ball and sent it past Johnstone with a powerful header, putting Tottenham in the lead at halftime.
The goal was his 209th which has seen him surpass Wayne Rooney to become the second highest goal-scorer in the Premier League history.
Watch the goal below:
Another landmark goal from Harry Kane! ?
He now has the second most goals EVER in the Premier League.
