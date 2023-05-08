Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the French midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

The 24-year-old Monaco midfielder has attracted the attention of the two Premier League clubs with his performances and a report from Daily Mail claims that the two clubs are now tracking him ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fofana has a contract with Monaco until the summer of 2024 and he could be available for a reasonable price this summer. Apparently, the Frenchman is valued at £21.9 million.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have the financial resources to pay the reported asking price and it remains to be seen where the 24-year-old ends up.

Fofana can operate as a defensive midfielder as well as a backup right-back. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Liverpool.

The Reds need to add more quality and depth to their midfield with players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner leaving the club on a free transfer. Fofana will add defensive cover and physicality to the Liverpool midfield. He could also be a backup option for Trent Alexander-Arnold. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Reds.

Meanwhile, Chelsea might need to replace N’Golo Kante in the summer if the Frenchman refuses to sign an extension with them. The 2018 World Cup winner will be out of contract this summer and he has not signed an extension yet.

Fofana has the potential to succeed in the Premier League and a move to Liverpool or Chelsea could be an attractive proposition for him.