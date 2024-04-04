Calciomercato reports that West Ham United are hoping to recruit AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana this summer, ahead of Manchester United and AC Milan.

The Hammers are eager to add to their squad in the summer and are considering moves for a midfield player.

Following his unsuccessful loan spell, Kalvin Phillips is unlikely to stay, while Lucas Paqueta may be joining Manchester City.

West Ham are showing serious interest in Fofana

According to the Italian news source, the Hammers are eager to beat off other teams to sign World Cup finalist Fofana, who is anticipated to depart Ligue 1 this summer for a fee over £25 million.

Compared to Tomas Soucek, the Frenchman could prove to be an improvement. In the centre of the West Ham midfield, he and Edson Alvarez might create a strong partnership.

The 25-year-old Frenchman will strengthen the midfield’s defensive cover and physicality.

Not only West Ham, AC Milan and Man United are interested in his signature but Nottingham Forest also retain an interest in him after trying to sign him last summer.

All-action midfielders who can defend deep, explode from box to box, and pose a danger in the final third suit the style of play of the Hammers.

Phillips was supposed to be that player and if his loan move would have been successful, West Ham would have made serious efforts to sign him.

But after his failure to impress, Fofana can be the ideal player to fill that role and perform that duty in the midfield.

Fofana can be perfect for West Ham United

He is clever in possession and his energy levels would be perfect for the Premier League, where the game is fast paced.

His experience at the top level can be vital for the Hammers who need reinforcements in a number of positions this summer.

It would be a real coup for West Ham if they can beat Man United and AC Milan to his signature.