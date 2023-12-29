Manchester United are keen on signing the French international Youssouf Fofana during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been a key player for Monaco and the French outfit will demand a fee of around €30 million (£26m) for him as per Rudy Galetti. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to pay up.

Manchester United need to bring in midfield reinforcements, especially with the way Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat have performed this season. Fofana could prove to be an upgrade on both players if he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his ability and the transfer could look like a bargain in the long run. The player has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football and he could develop into a key player for the Red Devils.

?? #ManUTD are still monitoring with interest Youssouf #Fofana and are ready to take concrete steps for him soon. ? #ASMonaco ask for ~€30m to evaluate proposals for the ?? CM, whose contract expires in 2025. ??#Transfers #MUFC pic.twitter.com/2uJrRAkqwP — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) December 28, 2023

Fofana can operate as a central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder. He will help protect the central defence and break up opposition attacks. In addition to that, he can help out creatively as well. The 24-year-old midfielder has one goal and three assists to his name across all competitions this season.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an attractive option for him and he will find it hard to turn down a big club like Manchester United. The asking price seems quite affordable for a club with Manchester United’s resources as well. It remains to be seen whether all parties can sort out an agreement in the coming weeks now.