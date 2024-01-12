Manchester United are looking to bring in a quality replacement for Sofyan Amrabat at the end of the season.

They have an option to sign the Moroccan international permanently upon the expiry of his loan deal, but they have decided against activating the clause.

Amrabat has been largely underwhelming since joining the Premier League club and it is no surprise that Manchester United do not want to keep him at the club long-term.

A report from Fichajes claims that they have identified the Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana as a potential replacement. The 25-year-old French international has done quite well in Ligue 1 and he could prove to be a solid acquisition.

The midfielder has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could be an upgrade on the Moroccan.

The opportunity to move to Manchester United will be an attractive proposition for the French international as well, and he is likely to be tempted if there is an offer in front of him.

Fofana can operate as a central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder. He could be the ideal partner for Casemiro at the heart of Manchester United’s midfield.

Manchester United are lacking in quality and depth in the middle of the park. Apart from Fofana, they should look to bring in a quality playmaker and a defensive midfielder at the end of the season.

They will be hoping to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons and they must look to plug the gaps in their midfield if they want to compete with the elite clubs.