Erik ten Hag eyeing Premier League goalkeeper but roadblock preventing move to Man United

Man United goalkeeper David de Gea is again in the spotlight after a massive mistake against West Ham on Sunday handed the Hammers all three points. 

The Spaniard has often been the subject of criticism from fans and the media this season due to being error-prone and it is said that Ten Hag wants to keep him at the club for next season and beyond – with the 32-year-old in talks over a new contract.

However, the Man United manager does want to bring in competition for his goalkeeper and according to talkSPORT, Brentford’s David Raya is a name on the Dutch coach’s list.

The report says that Man United’s hunt for a new goalkeeper is being hampered by uncertainty over the proposed sale of the club as they don’t know how much they’ll be able to spend this summer – with a number nine being their number one priority heading into the upcoming transfer window.

Many will feel that a goalkeeper is a must for Man United but the Red Devils have struggled at the other end of the pitch this season also. Should the signing of Harry Kane mean they miss out on a goalkeeper, then so be it but ideally, Man United fans would like to see both coming through the door at Old Trafford before the new campaign begins.

