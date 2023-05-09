Sky Sports reporter tips Man United to want PSG superstar if Sheikh Jassim buys club

Manchester United Football Club are at the centre of a bidding war.

After recently confirming their plans to welcome new investment, the Glazer family have seen British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari-banking tycoon Sheikh Jassim both submit bids.

After a third and final round of bidding took place last month fans await the Glazers’ decision over who could be the club’s new owner, if anyone.

And although Ratcliffe’s bid is believed to offer the current owners the chance to remain a certain level of control for the next three years (Sky News), should Sheikh Jassim prove successful, then according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, one player the uber-wealthy Qatari may look to bring to Old Trafford is Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar Jnr.

“The same could go for Manchester United as well,” Sheth told GiveMeSport.

“If Sheikh Jassim and the Qataris were to take over, would Neymar be someone that could fit into their plan as that kind of marquee signing that they’d want to make? I’d expect, as it stands at the moment, that you wouldn’t expect Neymar to be at PSG next season.”

Although Neymar Jnr, 31, has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025, there is a growing expectation that this season could be his last in the French capital.

Set to undergo a major rebuild, the Ligue 1 champions could bid farewell to the Brazilian, as well as teammate and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.